Beyoncé & Jay Z Got Kicked Out Of Their Sprawling L.A. Mansion

Update: The Holmby Hills mansion that Beyonce and Jay Z have been renting since February just sold for $30 million, which means they have to find some new digs, stat. Does this mean that they'll finally put down real roots on the west coast — or do you think it will be enough to send them packing for NYC?
This story was originally published February 24, 2015.
Since moving to L.A., Beyoncé and Jay Z have been doing what any other new-in-town couple would be doing. Like going to Tom Ford's L.A. show and hitting up the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. You know, your typical L.A. transplant activities. But, what haven't they done? Purchase a home.
The power couple mulled over this $85 million stunner, only to be reportedly outbid by the creator of Minecraft. For now, they've settled on renting a house — but, of course, it's no slouch, either. Curbed reports that the duo is forking over $150,000 a month to rent in L.A.'s Holmby Hills neighborhood, near Westwood and Bel Air.
The home — which is the same one they rented last summer — boasts seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and two libraries, for starters. Outside, there's a tennis court, an infinity pool with secluded, to-die-for views, and plenty of room for a swing set for Blue Ivy. Click through to take a peek inside Beyoncé and Jay Z's rental pad, and prepare for severe pangs of jealousy.
This story was originally published February 24, 2015.
Since moving to L.A., Beyoncé and Jay Z have been doing what any other new-in-town couple would be doing. Like going to Tom Ford's L.A. show and hitting up the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. You know, your typical L.A. transplant activities. But, what haven't they done? Purchase a home.
The power couple mulled over this $85 million stunner, only to be reportedly outbid by the creator of Minecraft. For now, they've settled on renting a house — but, of course, it's no slouch, either. Curbed reports that the duo is forking over $150,000 a month to rent in L.A.'s Holmby Hills neighborhood, near Westwood and Bel Air.
The home — which is the same one they rented last summer — boasts seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and two libraries, for starters. Outside, there's a tennis court, an infinity pool with secluded, to-die-for views, and plenty of room for a swing set for Blue Ivy. Click through to take a peek inside Beyoncé and Jay Z's rental pad, and prepare for severe pangs of jealousy.