Adam Levine Meets His Biggest 3-Year-Old Fan, Cuteness Ensues

The term "celebrity crush" doesn't do Mila's feelings justice. She's a 3-year-old girl who became a YouTube star when her mother uploaded a video of her frantically crying after finding out that Adam Levine was married. (It's racked up 5 million views and counting.) Mila ended up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where Ellen had quite the surprise for her young guest.
Appearing with her mother, Mila adorably told Ellen that Levine is her boyfriend and that she's going to marry him. But when Levine surprised her, the tiny tot seemed less enthused. "I think she's changed her mind, I don't know what happened," Ellen joked. "It's a lot to meet the love of your life all of a sudden."
While Mila snuggled up to her mom for comfort, Levine quipped, "She's clearly transfixed." Watch the adorable video, below, to see how it all played out.
