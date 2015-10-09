Finally, Britney Spears Is Making New Music Again

Be still, our '90s-loving hearts. Britney Spears is back at it, and we can't wait to see what new music she'll churn out.
On Thursday night, the pop icon posted the below Instagram, taken at a recording studio. She captioned the photo, "Making magic in the studio with @thisisburns4real yesterday!" She's posing with Matthew Burns, who goes by his stage name BURNS. He's a multi-hyphenate DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter from England. You can peek at a couple more Instagrams of their session over on his account.
So what are they cooking up? Only time will tell, but something tells us it's going to be good. Check out the cute photo, below.
On Thursday night, the pop icon posted the below Instagram, taken at a recording studio. She captioned the photo, "Making magic in the studio with @thisisburns4real yesterday!" She's posing with Matthew Burns, who goes by his stage name BURNS. He's a multi-hyphenate DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter from England. You can peek at a couple more Instagrams of their session over on his account.
So what are they cooking up? Only time will tell, but something tells us it's going to be good. Check out the cute photo, below.
Advertisement