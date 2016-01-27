There’s nothing quite like seeing a bathroom dripping in gold-flecked faucets, marble floors, and a $9,000 toilet to make your digs seem real, um, modest. Well, leave it to Kylie Jenner to have one of the most tricked-out bathroom’s we’ve seen yet.
The reality star recently shared a pic of her new bathroom complete with a Japanese-style heated toilet, illuminated sink, and fancy new showerhead. But, she’s not the only celebrity with a bathroom that puts most studio apartments to shame. From Beyoncé to Scarlett Johansson, we’ve rounded up 22 stars who are literally sitting on a pot of gold.