We know what you're thinking: a movie called Pride and Prejudice and Zombies sounds, well, a little lame. Jane Austen is probably rolling over in her grave at the mere thought of zombies comingling with her characters. But hear us out! We just took a peek at the brand-new trailer and are happy to confirm that the movie actually looks really, really good.
For starters, the film boasts some first-rate talent. Lily James, who you might recognize from Downton Abbey and this year's Cinderella flick, stars as Elizabeth Bennet. Other buzzy up-and-comers are joining her, including Suki Waterhouse and Bella Heathcote as Kitty and Jane Bennet, respectively. The movie is based on the popular parody novel of the same name by Seth Grahame-Smith, which was released back in 2009.
Take a look at the badass trailer below, and let us know if you agree.
