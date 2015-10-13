Emma Watson Showed Support For Jennifer Lawrence In The Sweetest Way

Clearly, Jennifer Lawrence has had no problem garnering fans all over the world— ourselves included. But thanks to an essay by the actress published today, she's commanding even more respect in the industry. Among her A-list admirers? None other than Emma Watson, who showed her solidarity in a series of heartwarming tweets.
Lawrence's essay for Lena Dunham's website Lenny Letter addressed the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Lawrence revealed that she was angry with herself for giving up on negotiations for American Hustle, a movie for which Lawrence and Amy Adams both earned less than their male co-stars. Watson shared support for her fellow actress, writing "O Jennifer Lawrence I love you so."
In another tweet, she quoted one of Lawrence's lines from the essay: "I’m over trying to find the 'adorable' way to state my opinion." She also re-tweeted this comment from Twitter user @clo_jocelyne: "Great article! Totally relatable even though she does make millions. We have to fight at all levels or we'll never be equal."
Women supporting each other over a worthwhile cause? Well, it doesn't get much better than that.
Lawrence's essay for Lena Dunham's website Lenny Letter addressed the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Lawrence revealed that she was angry with herself for giving up on negotiations for American Hustle, a movie for which Lawrence and Amy Adams both earned less than their male co-stars. Watson shared support for her fellow actress, writing "O Jennifer Lawrence I love you so."
In another tweet, she quoted one of Lawrence's lines from the essay: "I’m over trying to find the 'adorable' way to state my opinion." She also re-tweeted this comment from Twitter user @clo_jocelyne: "Great article! Totally relatable even though she does make millions. We have to fight at all levels or we'll never be equal."
Women supporting each other over a worthwhile cause? Well, it doesn't get much better than that.
"I’m over trying to find the “adorable” way to state my opinion".— Emma Watson (@EmWatson) October 13, 2015
Advertisement