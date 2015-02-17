A Former Nasty Gal Buyer Launches Rad New Site, We Flip Out

For former Nasty Gal buyer Lisa Williams, cutting her teeth at fashion’s fastest-growing retailer wasn’t just major industry experience; it also gave her the courage to launch her own shopping site. The 28-year-old recently relocated from Los Angeles to San Francisco, bringing her eagle eye for upcoming brands and quality design to the Bay and beyond.
The result, Lisa Says Gah, is equal parts feminine and edgy, and houses some of our favorite independent brands like Dusen Dusen, Kara, Miansai, Just Female, and more. Basically, it's poised to become every S.F. girl's dream spot for scoring cool, under-the-radar buys without having to make the trek to Hayes Valley.
After working in fast fashion for a little over three years, Williams says she wanted to stock her online shop with emerging talent and looks that are high-quality and timeless. "My favorite work at Nasty Gal was collaborations in design and discovering new designers," she explains. "I'm not filling a style-count quota with Lisa Says Gah. I want to present the best of what's new to our customer. That is our focus and passion."
Click through for our favorite picks from the site, and we dare you not to let out an audible "gah" or two.