Nasty Gal Has Responded To Those Fraudulent Order Claims

Update: After days of troublesome orders, Nasty Gal has responded to our request for comment regarding the online matter. Here's what they had to say: "We understand that with the shift of Nasty Gal’s ownership to the boohoo group there have been some delays and errors with orders placed prior to the sale of the company. In response, we have a designated team working around the clock to sort through all orders as well as personally reaching out to customers who have vocalized concern.