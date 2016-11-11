What are you working on in addition to this collection?

"My book. I’ve gone through three authors now. It’s important that the book has just the right voice. I have to find that delicate balance of somebody who knows what it is to be 40 feet up on wobbling amplifiers about to die in front of 180,000 people with your tits out; to someone who understands what it's like to dress for the Oscars."



To me and a lot of other women I know, you were a very important model of how to express anger.

"Nasty woman!"



Exactly. We’re in a moment when female anger is very important, I think.

"Well, it doesn’t feel of the moment. Because right now not there’s not a lot of rage. I mean, Nicki Minaj expresses it. I’m trying to think of successful female pop stars…like Katy [Perry] doesn’t express it. I mean, like, maybe Lena Dunham and some feminist-activist friends of mine that I know. Tavi Gevinson. But to me, it’s like, rage is expressed through rock ‘n’ roll. And we don’t have rock ‘n’ roll anymore."



I’m surprised to hear you say that, because I feel like female rage is pretty mainstream these days.

"It’s probably because you were really young in the '90s, when it was really commonplace; when it was normal and sexy and socially acceptable to be angry. And that’s why I got put on trial in Orlando for stage-diving, but no boys did. Eddie Vedder didn’t. Kurt Cobain didn’t. Scott Weiland didn’t. None of the guys did. But I got put on trial for assault with a deadly weapon, which was my guitar, stage-diving. It got thrown out, of course."