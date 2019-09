"I really like Sophia [Amoruso] . And I want my own line, independent of Sophia. I want to be the punk rock Tory Burch. Do you know what I mean? Like, I want to design. I’m learning a lot from her and her business sensibility.""I’ve always been good at business. I’ve bought and sold seven houses, and I’ve always sold them for twice the price. Flipping a house and selling clothes are different things, but my ideas are really good. Like, my ideas are baroque. I am not a minimalist. I’m not doing Adam Lippes or Michael Kors or De La Renta or super uptown — I’m doing maximalist downtown. The Gucci stuff really hits my heart. I identify with [Alessandro Michele’s] Gucci girl. But then again, I identify with the Saint Laurent girl, as well. But that’s more for onstage. With Gucci, I identify more for daywear. It doesn’t just have to be sheath dresses and conservative bags. You can do cool stuff at 52. And if anybody showed us that, it’s Madonna at the Met Ball with her ass hanging out. I mean, good for her! I was mixed about it when I first saw it, and then Riccardo [Tisci] texted me and he’s like, 'Isn’t it fantastic?' And I’m like, 'Yeah, you know what? It is.'""The wonderful Panos Yiapanis is probably the most influential men’s stylist working today. He’s Love magazine’s fashion director. When we met, we synced really well together, and in 2008 he introduced me to Riccardo Tisci when nobody believed in him. Everybody thought he was going to lose. But I saw the couture, and went nuts, so Riccardo made me and Marina Abramović his first muses. I was running around Paris in couture, fantastical couture that Riccardo was loaning me and giving me, and then at some point Riccardo — who still sends me wonderful things and is still a dear friend — found Kim Kardashian, because Kanye [West] believed in him, too; [models] Joan Smalls and Mariacarla [Boscono], and a couple other people. There was a Paris Match photo of Riccardo’s original gang, but Kim’s in it, too. This is how I made friends with Kim.""Well, I was sitting next to her at the Givenchy show and it happened an hour later. It’s so horrible. I just wrote her a letter and said, 'If I find them I’ll beat them up. I’m so sorry.' I knew her from way, way back, when Paris Hilton was my neighbor. I didn’t know her now that she was a fashion icon. Everyone told Riccardo he was insane, that he was going to ruin the house. And he was like, 'Fuck you, I’m dressing her.' And he did — and it was a roaring success.”