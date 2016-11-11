Skip navigation!
Ann Friedman
Celebrity Style
Courtney Love On Fashion, Female Rage & Gossiping With Hillary Clinton
Ann Friedman
Nov 11, 2016
Work & Money
The Problem With "Made In The U.S.A." You Don't Know About
Ann Friedman
Dec 14, 2015
Politics
Cosby Drugged Women. Why Does That Make It Harder For Some To Believe Them?
Ann Friedman
Jul 8, 2015
Politics
I'm Pro Gay Equality. Pro Marriage? Less So.
"No union is more profound than marriage,” wrote Justice Anthony Kennedy in his majority opinion in last week’s Supreme Court ruling, “for it
by
Ann Friedman
Los Angeles
Everything You Need To Know About The California Drought
“Some of us who live in arid parts of the world think about water with a reverence others might find excessive,” Joan Didion writes in her 1979 essay
by
Ann Friedman
Politics
What's The Deal With Movember, Anyway?
It’s mustache season again, and not everybody is happy about it. For the uninitiated, let us clarify: We’re talking about Movember — a mashup of
by
Ann Friedman
Entertainment
9 Real-Life Lessons Learned From Chick-Flick Journalists
If you’ve ever seen a romantic comedy, you’d think journalism is a profession in which women have managed to not just achieve parity but total
by
Ann Friedman
Politics
The Great Porn Debate—& Why It Should Change
I waited until after dark to write this. And I'll confess, I required a few glasses of wine to loosen up, first. It’s not that I’m embarrassed to talk
by
Ann Friedman
Shopping
Retro But Really Useful: The Case For Bringing Back The Slip
I can’t figure out why the slip fell out of fashion. Sure, some women still wear them when they’re getting dressed up. But as someone who’s come to
by
Ann Friedman
Styling Tips
(Mostly) No-Sew Tips For Perfecting Any Vintage Find
It’s no coincidence that I became a dedicated thrift shopper in 7th grade, the year I hit my adult height of 6’2”. (Yes, you read that correctly. I
by
Ann Friedman
Makeup
A Love Letter To The Fearlessly Bold Lip
I was once afraid of the bold lip. Red lipstick called to mind bombshells and geishas, women throughout history who were meant to be visually admired, not
by
Ann Friedman
