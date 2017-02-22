Everything We’re Eyeing From The Nasty Gal Closeout Sale

Our club-going, L.A. goth chic days may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our hearts are ready to say goodbye to the place that fueled an era of questionable style choices. After a few years of business difficulties, Nasty Gal, requisite fast-fashion site for the bohemian and trendy, is shuttering. In the wake of the news, the site recently began discounting its inventory by an additional 70%. And while it's rumored that Boohoo may be acquiring the brand, shopping at the Nasty Gal we once knew and loved will never be the same.
Over the last 10 years, we've patiently waited all summer for the latest Jeffrey Campbell sneakers to go on sale; we've refreshed the vintage accessories page daily for a discounted Chanel bag; we laughed at the cringe-worthy moment when T-Swift's red carpet Balmain jumpsuit was mistakenly credited to Nasty Gal (but then raced to buy the knock-off version ourselves). And, most recently, we let our grungy mascara streaks run wild with joy when Courtney Love designed a true-to-brand collection. So, let us celebrate with one last shopping spree, shall we?
Though the mega-sale has clearly been picked clean, there are still a few gems left in the mix. Ahead, we've rounded up the items we're adding to our cart, ASAP (because pieces are selling out by the minute). Go on, let yourself indulge in a little retail therapy to cope with this latest loss.