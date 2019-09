Everything We’re Eyeing From The Nasty Gal Closeout Sale

Our club-going, L.A. goth chic days may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our hearts are ready to say goodbye to the place that fueled an era of questionable style choices. After a few years of business difficulties, Nasty Gal, requisite fast-fashion site for the bohemian and trendy, is shuttering. In the wake of the news, the site recently began discounting its inventory by an additional 70%. And while it's rumored that Boohoo may be acquiring the brand, shopping at the Nasty Gal we once knew and loved will never be the same.