Then, in an effort to show their commitment to each other, Dax and Annie take acid together and have the trip of their lives in their hotel room. They were up all night discovering the depths of the universe, while Sophia and Shane are in the room next door illustrating just how awkward it is when couples shower together. Next up, Sophia hits the pool in her granny panties and bralette and then dines with Shane where he finally snaps about how self-centered and self-absorbed his girlfriend is. She accepts no criticism from anyone else, always puts herself first, and — as we know from watching eight episodes of her shenanigans — is unwilling to admit her flaws. Then, instead of listening to Shane, she starts blowing up at him (“Call me a bitch!”). She gets hung up on the fact that he isn’t treating her like a grown-up, which is what everything boils down to in the end.