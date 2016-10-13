Gigi Hadid’s Glittery Space-Age Look Is Out Of This World

I have a theory that Gigi Hadid is actually Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Her megawatt skin and lustrous blond hair — and let's not forget those glittery lips at Fendi during Fashion Week, or the intergalactic chrome nails at the Met Gala — further prove my point.
Now, Hadid has yet again channeled her inner space-age princess. During her most recent trip to Tokyo, she was seen wearing double buns and a sparkle-flecked cat-eye — a look that put her somewhere between Princess Leia and Zenon; not to mention took me right back to my childhood.
Now, Hadid has yet again channeled her inner space-age princess. During her most recent trip to Tokyo, she was seen wearing double buns and a sparkle-flecked cat-eye — a look that put her somewhere between Princess Leia and Zenon; not to mention took me right back to my childhood.
Advertisement
Makeup artist Erin Parsons created the look, according to Teen Vogue. She started with a black cat-eye, then applied blue eyeliner near the inner corners of the eyes before topping it all off with shimmery liner and rhinestones. It's out-of-this-world good, but it's also grown-up. In years past, this type of look was limited to 9-year-olds, Halloween, and Limited Too T-shirts. But now, widely recognized brands and makeup artists, like Fendi and Pat McGrath, have embraced it. On top of that, it's relatively easy to achieve. Glitter tends to be inexpensive, and a little bit goes a long way.
This isn't the first time glitter reigned supreme this season. For the past few weeks, there's been a resurgence of the early-2000s trend — and we've seen plenty of shimmer-heavy lips, eyes, and cheeks — proving that I'm likely not the only one feeling nostalgic.
Advertisement