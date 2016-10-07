Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women for whom cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.



Meet Ayanna, a woman living with stage-IV breast cancer that has spread to her liver. Since being diagnosed, she has focused on cultivating joy — a practice that includes fostering a warm and nurturing home for herself and plenty of outdoor time. “Cancer’s already done a ton of things to my life that suck, but I’m not going to allow it to make me unhappy," she says. "It can never have that grip."



In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting cancer. Below, find out how Ayanna gets her perfectly winged, glittery cat-eye.

