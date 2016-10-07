Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women for whom cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.
Meet Ayanna, a woman living with stage-IV breast cancer that has spread to her liver. Since being diagnosed, she has focused on cultivating joy — a practice that includes fostering a warm and nurturing home for herself and plenty of outdoor time. “Cancer’s already done a ton of things to my life that suck, but I’m not going to allow it to make me unhappy," she says. "It can never have that grip."
In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting cancer. Below, find out how Ayanna gets her perfectly winged, glittery cat-eye.
Meet Ayanna, a woman living with stage-IV breast cancer that has spread to her liver. Since being diagnosed, she has focused on cultivating joy — a practice that includes fostering a warm and nurturing home for herself and plenty of outdoor time. “Cancer’s already done a ton of things to my life that suck, but I’m not going to allow it to make me unhappy," she says. "It can never have that grip."
In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting cancer. Below, find out how Ayanna gets her perfectly winged, glittery cat-eye.
Advertisement
Step 1. Apply lash glue along the band of a strip of faux lashes. Allow the glue to get slightly tacky (about 15 seconds should do it) before pressing it into the top lashline. Novice? This quick video will help. Allow to fully set.
Step 2. Starting at the center of the top lashline, lightly trace black eyeliner (any formula you feel comfortable with will work) from the middle of your lid going out and up. (Going toward the tail of your eyebrow is a great guide.) Lightly trace along the inner half of your lashes and join the two lines. Clean up any mistakes with a cotton swab.
Tip: Dab some eye primer all over your lid before starting for an all-day set.
Step 3. Using liquid glitter liner, trace over the winged liner, covering it in wall-to-wall sparkle.
Step 2. Starting at the center of the top lashline, lightly trace black eyeliner (any formula you feel comfortable with will work) from the middle of your lid going out and up. (Going toward the tail of your eyebrow is a great guide.) Lightly trace along the inner half of your lashes and join the two lines. Clean up any mistakes with a cotton swab.
Tip: Dab some eye primer all over your lid before starting for an all-day set.
Step 3. Using liquid glitter liner, trace over the winged liner, covering it in wall-to-wall sparkle.
Advertisement