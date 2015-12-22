Few beauty trends are as divisive as glitter. When done right, it can look incredible. When executed poorly, you could easily venture into eighth-grade-dance territory. People will argue that there is no cool way to wear glitter after the age of 16 — but we're not trying to hear any of that noise. Shimmering, shining textures can be part of a killer adult makeup look. You just have to know what you're doing.



So we tapped makeup artist Rommy Najor to whip up some spectacular glitter makeup looks for all those holiday parties you'll be attending in the coming weeks. What's more, we asked nail guru Miss Pop to create some complementary nail designs. Let's just say we were all covered in glitter by the time we wrapped up this whole thing.



Click through to add some sparkle — major or minor — to your makeup. Trust us, you won't look like you fell into a display at Limited Too.