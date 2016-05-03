Gigi Hadid's Met Gala Manicure Cost $2,000 — But Did Anyone Even See It?

The devil was in the details at this year’s Met Gala, as Anna-approved dresses featured tech-induced and boundary-pushing fabrics and embellishments. (Not to mention Kanye's
subtle color contacts.)
But one little detail that widely went overlooked could be found on the fingertips of one Gigi Hadid. The mega model accented her armored Tommy Hilfiger gown with sharp-edged talons made of pure chrome. Even more fabulous: The couture manicure included a cluster of crystals on the underside of each nail.
Want to create the look for yourself? You’ll need $2,000 and the expertise of celebrity manicurist Mar y Soul, who made the custom digits in conjunction with Kiss Products. Yes, that’s more than one month’s rent for hidden bling that only you can see yourself.
How’s that for #onepercentbeauty?
