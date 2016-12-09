This story was originally published on September 21, 2016.
Smackers' Flip Gloss might be long gone and Victoria's Secret Halo perfume discontinued, but the 2000s are making a comeback nevertheless — and in a major way. Nude, glossy lips are trending, glitter is taking over the runways, and everyone is still really concerned with their brows.
But that doesn't mean we're going right back to our middle-school days. Sparkle isn't about frosting our lids and lips; grooming our brows doesn't mean tweezing them into oblivion. Our favorite beauty looks from that time have been reborn with a modern twist. Ahead, we revisit some of the most iconic beauty looks of the early 2000s (hello, crimped hair and chunky highlights) and show you updated versions from recent red carpets. Were eyelash-skimming bangs and handkerchief headbands your jam back in the day? Then you'll definitely love these looks.
