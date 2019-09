13 Beauty Looks From Our Childhood That Are Back In A BIG Way

But that doesn't mean we're going right back to our middle-school days . Sparkle isn't about frosting our lids and lips; grooming our brows doesn't mean tweezing them into oblivion. Our favourite beauty looks from that time have been reborn with a modern twist. Ahead, we revisit some of the most iconic beauty looks of the early 2000s (hello, crimped hair and chunky highlights) and show you updated versions from recent red carpets. Were eyelash-skimming bangs and handkerchief headbands your jam back in the day? Then you'll definitely love these looks.