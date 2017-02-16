Matt Damon Suffered For His Great Wall Man Bun

In The Great Wall, Matt Damon sports an elaborate man bun. But the process of obtaining it — and living with it — was not as glamorous as the style itself. "I mean, they put 700 extensions in, it took 12 hours, and then I had to try and keep them in," he told Us Weekly, according to Yahoo! "By the time they cut them out, it was like a rat’s nest. I took a picture of it. I think there was stuff living in there." He seems to find the look worth suffering for, though. He also wore it to a press conference on Jason Bourne in Beijing last August. The Internet was taken aback by the new 'do, given that Damon didn't have long hair to begin with. Well, now we've got an explanation: 700 extensions.
Advertisement