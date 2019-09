Matt Damon Is Now The Proud Owner Of A Man Bun

After Leonardo DiCaprio snipped off his and Harry Styles — owner of some of the most enviable strands in the biz — donated his to charity, we thought we had passed the man-bun mania. Well, it's back, and this time it comes in the form of Matt Damon.Yesterday, the actor debuted his new low bun during a press conference in Beijing, and the internet promptly took notice — mostly because it seemed to have appeared out of thin air.As many pointed out, the 45-year-old was spotted with a close crop of gray-flecked hair less than a month ago. How, then, has a full mane, long enough to be pulled into an updo, suddenly popped up on the star's head? Two theories: He's on some crazy-effective diet that has helped him beat every hair-growth record, ever. Or, the more probable reason: extensions.Damon had a ponytail just last summer — which prompted the internet to go wild and even inspired its own Twitter account . In an interview on The Graham Norton Show , he revealed that his new look, which was for his role in the controversial The Great Wall , was the result of synthetic strands. “There were 700 hair extensions. It was a full day to put them in. They flew somebody all the way to Beijing to put them in," he said on the show. "Then, I had to manage that hair. I have a whole new appreciation for my wife and daughter."The actor hasn't come forward to reveal the meaning behind his return to long hair just yet — but we can certainly guess. Is it for a new role? Is he channeling his The Great Wall character while in China? Identity crisis of some sort? When Damon's ponytail-dedicated account got word of his new style, it tweeted two simple words of enthusiasm: "I'm baaaaack!" Our feelings on the matter? Still up for discussion.