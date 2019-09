Matt Damon's New Movie Highlights Hollywood's Race Problem

Hollywood has suffered ongoing criticism for the lack of diversity at its highest levels. Earlier this year, the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag drew attention to the lack of racial diversity at the film industry’s highest awards ceremony when the nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress categories contained no people of color. A study out of the University of Southern California pointed out that of minority communities, Asians have it particularly bad: More than half of the films and TV shows the study analyzed had no Asian speaking characters at all, according to NPR Wu goes all in on calling out the excuses for why Hollywood is so white. “Think only a huge movie star can sell a movie? That has NEVER been a total guarantee,” Wu writes, calling money the “lamest excuse in the history of being human” for heavy whitewashing. She added that there’s no reason to think that people of color can’t draw theatergoers.She finishes with a challenge to filmmakers: "How COOL would it be if you were the movie that took the ‘risk’ to make a POC as your hero, and you sold the shit out of it?! The whole community would be celebrating!!" she wrote. "If nothing else, you’d get some mad respect.""Hollywood is supposed to be about making great stories," she concluded. "So make them."