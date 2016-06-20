Long before man buns were all the rage, some men let their hair grow. These men boldly went where many hadn't gone before, eschewing the world of buzz cuts and combovers, fades and undercuts, in favor of something far more freeform. And we've got to say: Long hair is becoming on most anyone. If you've got nice hair, why on earth wouldn't you show it off?



As a tribute to the long and lovely, we rounded up 10 male celebrities who have pulled off both clean-cut, short 'dos and long, rugged locks. Which do you prefer: short cuts or down-to-there strands (with excellent man-bun potential)? Let us know in the comments below.

