This Clever Trick Makes A Full, High Bun SO Easy

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
There's no denying the appeal of a good bun. It's fast, fuss-free, and can be worn dozens of ways, from the polished ballerina bun to the messy topknot to the no-BS boss bun. Those with shorter hairstyles need not feel left out — just grab a ponytail extension or basic hair weft to beef up your bun fast. (Picking hair can be intimidating, but this pro guide will help!)
Advertisement
Press play above to learn how to create a full, braided bun using your hair of choice, then scroll down for the steps.
Step 1: Prep hair with product suited for your hair texture. Gel, mousse, styling cream, oil — or a cocktail of a few products — will all work. Work it through hair until it feels ready to be smoothed back into a tight, high ponytail.
Step 2: Use a brush to smooth hair back into a high ponytail — we like the TangleTeezer — then secure with a hair elastic.
Step 3: Create a knot by not pulling the ends of your hair through the last turn of your elastic.
Step 4: Break out the extensions. Secure the end of your weft or ponytail with a bobby pin, then wrap the base of the hair around the bun, securing with pins as you go.
Step 5: Wrap a small section of hair around the base of your new pony and secure.
Step 6: Braid or twist the length of the hair — there's no wrong way to do this step — then twist it around the base of the pony and secure.
Step 7: Use a toothbrush, clean makeup brush, or your fingers to smooth baby hairs or flyaways — and you're done!
Advertisement