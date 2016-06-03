Here's How To Get In On The Hair-Extension Craze

If you haven’t already heard, hair extensions have come a long way since the early aughts, when fake hair wasn’t quite as sophisticated and tended to look a bit, err, conspicuous. Thanks to an influx of natural-looking options — and the seal of approval from many celebrity fans — faux hair has officially shaken off its former notoriety.
“Times are changing,” says leading hair retailer Boho Exotic Studio’s Deonna Lewis. “The industry has understood that undetectable hair is the major key. Stylists and companies have state-of-the-art hairline pieces and unexposed techniques to keep your extensions a secret to the naked eye.”
In fact, sporting not-really-your strands has never been more popular. Not only did hairstylist Jen Atkin just release her own line with Beauty Works, but her client Khloé Kardashian recently revealed her personal collection of extensions (and how she organizes them!). And that's just the start: Chrissy Teigen is also frank about her love for add-in length and fullness.
Whether you simply want to change your look overnight or add some volume, extensions have come a long way and there's never been a better time to add them to your beauty regimen — as long as you have the time and money.
To guarantee you’re getting the most bang for your buck, check out what the experts have to say on choosing the right method and how to properly maintain your mock mane.
“Times are changing,” says leading hair retailer Boho Exotic Studio’s Deonna Lewis. “The industry has understood that undetectable hair is the major key. Stylists and companies have state-of-the-art hairline pieces and unexposed techniques to keep your extensions a secret to the naked eye.”
In fact, sporting not-really-your strands has never been more popular. Not only did hairstylist Jen Atkin just release her own line with Beauty Works, but her client Khloé Kardashian recently revealed her personal collection of extensions (and how she organizes them!). And that's just the start: Chrissy Teigen is also frank about her love for add-in length and fullness.
Whether you simply want to change your look overnight or add some volume, extensions have come a long way and there's never been a better time to add them to your beauty regimen — as long as you have the time and money.
To guarantee you’re getting the most bang for your buck, check out what the experts have to say on choosing the right method and how to properly maintain your mock mane.