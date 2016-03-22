The Kardashians' Hairstylist Just Launched Game-Changing Extensions

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is well on her way to taking over all things hair. Atkin, who caters to the manes of the Kardashians as well as stars like Jenna Dewan Tatum and Chrissy Teigen, came out with a product line earlier this year. And a mere two months later, she's announced that she's also releasing a collection of hair extensions with Beauty Works Online.
"If you were not genetically blessed with thick hair, are over your lob, got a bad haircut....we got you!!" she captioned her Instagram video. "TAPE INS, CLIP INS, SEW INS... 20 colors in the collection, 5 colors WITH A ROOT on it already."
The specifics: All the options ring in at under $400, are made of real (Remy) hair, and are available for pre-order now, with the shipments going out later this week. The shades range from ebony black and chocolate to bohemian blond and pure platinum. As Atkin's Instagram points out, five of the 20 colors come with darkened roots for those between-salon-appointment times — or, if that's just the look you're into. Some of the extensions also come colored with highlights for those looking to lighten their locks sans commitment. And, without shame.
"We don’t need to be ashamed of wearing hair extensions to switch up our look. Hair extensions give us the freedom to experiment with different lengths, colors, and textures without the damage or commitment. I’ve always struggled to find hair pieces that fit the head properly, that are good-quality, and that are colored to suit modern tones," Atkin tells us. "My range of hair extensions with [Beauty Works] is about affordable, quality hair that makes it easy for the girl at home to re-create her favorite celebrity looks without the help of a glam squad. They're easy to apply and blend in seamlessly with the hair." Intrigued? You can read more about hair extensions here.
The announcements don't stop there. Atkin also revealed that a professional extension collection — specifically for salons and stylists — is coming in April. The New York Times posed a question back in November that we think is worth revisiting: "Is This [referring to Atkin] the Most Influential Hairstylist In the World?" It's hard to say. But she's well on her way, that's for sure.
We've reached out to Atkin for comment and will update this post when we hear back.
Advertisement