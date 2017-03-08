Story from Beauty

This Slicked-Back Bun Means Business

Khalea Underwood
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
There's no better get-shit-done hairstyle than a bun. It's up, it's out of your face, and it takes all of three minutes to create. And while there's an art to the messy ponytail (and braid, and bun...), a smooth style is fast and will let everyone know that you mean business. Watch the video above to see our hack for a slicked-back bun that would make any CEO crumble with jealously.
Step 1: Create a sharp part, then spritz your brush with a holding spray.
Step 2: Use your brush to slick your hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic.
Step 3: Twist the hair from your pony and wrap it around the base to form a doughnut.
Step 4: Leaving the tail ends out (optional), use bobby pins to secure your bun in place.
