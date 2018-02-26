2018's Best Textured Hair Trends Were All On One Red Carpet

We're at least a few hundred red carpets deep into 2018, yet somehow, we're still not bored. With a storied history rich in Hollywood waves and extensive contouring, step-and-repeats can be, well, repetitive. But at last night's 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards, we got all of the innovation that we need right now. The looks didn't stop at natural textures, braids, twists, and colors — although there were plenty of beautiful examples of those, too. We also got to see those same styles reimagined in modern ways that serve as nifty ways to extend the life of our protective styles. Ahead, see the looks that Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, and others wore last night.
