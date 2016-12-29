Could These Pony Buns Be Any Cuter?

With no offense to Cindy Brady, worn alone, pigtails can lean a little juvenile. But artfully twisted and allowed to swing free, they become a style fit for a grown-up — and a badass one, at that. Watch the video above for the full look, and try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Separate hair into two sections.
Step 2. Take a good chunk of hair from the underside of one section. Then, wrap it around the base as though you were tying off a ponytail. Secure with bobby pins.
Step 3. Repeat on the other side. There, you've got yourself some enviable pony buns!
