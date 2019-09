As we've said time and time again , there's an intricate art to looking messy . Sure, the visuals of a disheveled bun may look like they're easy to achieve, but the line between hot mess and haute mess is a very thin one. That's why we've broken down the updo that's perfect for all of your athleisure looks. You can hit a spin class first, then head over to brunch with your besties without breaking a sweat. (Well, kind of.) Watch the video above for the how-to, then scroll down for the step-by-step breakdown.