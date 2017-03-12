When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
As we've said time and time again, there's an intricate art to looking messy. Sure, the visuals of a disheveled bun may look like they're easy to achieve, but the line between hot mess and haute mess is a very thin one. That's why we've broken down the updo that's perfect for all of your athleisure looks. You can hit a spin class first, then head over to brunch with your besties without breaking a sweat. (Well, kind of.) Watch the video above for the how-to, then scroll down for the step-by-step breakdown.
Advertisement
Step 2: Slip on a wide headband.
Step 5: Braid your pony and twist into a bun, securing with pins.
Step 6: Pull out your strands and spray to hold.
Advertisement