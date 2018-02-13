There are some people who spend hours on end prepping for fashion week events, curling their hair and contouring themselves into oblivion. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that — we love a good wave just as much as the next person. But this go 'round, we've been more drawn to the perfectly-imperfect athletic hairstyles on the ground at New York Fashion Week — also known as "athleisure" hair.
Think about the tousled ponytail moment that happens post-SoulCycle. The slightly messed-up texture almost makes it look better, right? That's the same concept that we spotted on the beauties ahead — a little frizz, a lot of slightly disproportionate buns, and uhhh... a whole lot of shoelaces. (Yes, really.)