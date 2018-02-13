Story from Beauty

Athleisure Hair Is Trending — & It Looks So Good

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Joanna Totolici.
There are some people who spend hours on end prepping for fashion week events, curling their hair and contouring themselves into oblivion. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that — we love a good wave just as much as the next person. But this go 'round, we've been more drawn to the perfectly-imperfect athletic hairstyles on the ground at New York Fashion Week — also known as "athleisure" hair.
Think about the tousled ponytail moment that happens post-SoulCycle. The slightly messed-up texture almost makes it look better, right? That's the same concept that we spotted on the beauties ahead — a little frizz, a lot of slightly disproportionate buns, and uhhh... a whole lot of shoelaces. (Yes, really.)