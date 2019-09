Beachy Waves Are Back — But Not The Kind You Think

You know you're a '90s kid if you can still recite all of the lyrics to "Under the Sea" like it's 1989. And if you've done so, then do not pretend you didn't drape a red T-shirt around your head as an impromptu Ariel wig at some point in time. Even though we'll never turn down a Little Mermaid binge sesh, we've got some new real-life mermaids to look to for hair inspiration these days.