Beachy Waves Are Back — But Not The Kind You Think

You know you're a '90s kid if you can still recite all of the lyrics to "Under the Sea" like it's 1989. And if you've done so, then do not pretend you didn't drape a red T-shirt around your head as an impromptu Ariel wig at some point in time. Even though we'll never turn down a Little Mermaid binge sesh, we've got some new real-life mermaids to look to for hair inspiration these days.
Recently, we've seen tons of celebs all rocking long, glossy "mermaid" waves that somehow merge casual beach vibes with the spirit of the seventies. "2018 will be the year of texture," celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan tells us. "Expect to see a lot more fun looks with waves, curls, and natural hair this year!" And Hollywood's already gotten a head start. See how the Kardashians, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, and more are riding this wave.