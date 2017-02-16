Kendall Jenner’s Latest Hairstyle Is About To Blow Up Your Instagram Feed

If three’s a trend, then space buns are about to have a moment. The futuristic-looking style, perched high atop the head, was just spotted on one of the most iconic trios in the world right now. And no — we’re not talking about Miley Cyrus, Princess Leia, and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Rather, it was Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters who took the look off the runway and to the streets of NYC yesterday. Legendary hairstylist Garren perfected the buns backstage at Anna Sui using products from R+Co, the line he co-founded. And while the 'do may look futuristic at first glance, Garren admits he didn’t have 2025 on the mind when he created it for the models. "The girls had little twirls in the front, which would be rolled in the ‘40s, but we wanted it to look very today," he says. Success. The finished result feels refreshingly modern, and we’re ready to see more of it on trendy cool-girl types in the near future — even if Disney’s vision of the 21st century didn’t exactly go as planned. Related Video:
