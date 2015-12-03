This Is Miley Cyrus' Most Bizarre Beauty Look Yet

It's pretty obvious that Miley Cyrus has long since stopped caring what anyone thinks about her beauty looks. This is the same girl who's bounced from dreadlocks (despite the controversy surrounding them) to spiked hair, to clip-in rainbow pieces, after all. And it looks like the pop star's IDGAF streak has continued with her latest hairstyle: rope buns.
The 23-year-old stepped out last night during the NYC premiere of A Very Murray Christmas rocking the new 'do. Double buns were a popular style in the '90s and one we've seen her wear before, but this is the most out-there interpretation we've seen — by far. She completed the look with some hair clips in the back, continuing the '90s theme. So is even Cyrus at her rope's end (pun intended) in terms of coming up with bizarre new hairstyles? We'll just have to wait and see.
What do you think about the bun look? Is it a do, a maybe, or an absolute don't? Sound off in the comments.
