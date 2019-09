Sleek Topknot Fashion Bun Hairstylist Tutorial

The messy bun has been our go-to hairstyle for ages. But, we'll be the first to admit it: At this point, our cherished look has become a bit...blasé. Sure, it's quick, easy, and low-effort, but it also has a time and a place — like the gym or a weekend afternoon on the couch. So for those more formal occasions, we've adopted what we're now calling "the fashion bun," created by Sebastian Professional hairstylist Angel Cardona . Think of this as the messy bun's more sophisticated, grown-up cousin. It's clean, polished, structured — and just slightly more work. (Plus, you can wear it to the office or on a date, and no one will know you threw it together at the last minute.)To get the look, Cardona suggests starting with damp hair, so you can give yourself a fresh, smooth, frizz-free blowout. Spritz your hair with a heat protectant, then point the nozzle of your blowdryer downward, brushing through the hair section by section as you dry. Next, rub a quarter-sized amount of finishing crème, like Sebastian Professional Sublimate , between your palms and smooth the hair into a low ponytail. (For an extra-sleek look, you can flat-iron sections, applying a bit of Sublimate both before and after.) Feel free to be generous with the crème — you can use it to tame flyaways, control your hair, and/or make sections more piece-y, says Cardona. Then, make your ponytail more stable by using bobby pins as support — insert a pin on each side of your elastic, pushing them in toward the center. Once they're completely lodged in, wrap pieces of your hair around the elastic to hide it.