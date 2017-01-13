Sleek Topknot Fashion Bun Hairstylist Tutorial

Now comes the tricky part, so stick with us — we promise it's easier than it looks. Take your ponytail and flip it upward toward the top of your head. Slide in some extra-long bobby pins horizontally, securing the piece of hair just above the elastic. Next, take an accent piece, like black ribbon or a strip of leather, and slide it down so it's settled right above your bobby pins. Leave it there for the time being. Take the remainder of your ponytail and bend it back downward, creating an upside-down U-shape. Continue looping back and forth until you reach the end of your pony. Then, wrap your accessory over the entire piece so it forms a band and secure it tightly. Run a flat iron through the ends of your pony and spray the style generously with hairspray. See? Weren't those extra 10 minutes worth it?



Jonathan Simkhai top, Dion Lee top, Eva Attling earrings.



