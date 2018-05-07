The Best Black Hairstyles To Grace The Met Gala Red Carpet

When it comes to beauty, your typical red carpet comes with a very specific set of parameters: makeup that looks fresh and light, hair that doesn't look too "done," and nothing that will compete with the clothing. The Met Gala is the exact opposite.
At the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art benefit, you'll see some of the wildest hairstyles and beauty looks imaginable — no limits are restricted here. Which means that queens like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Solange often use their God-given texture to make a statement — and you'd better believe that they use it to the max.
To celebrate tonight's annual event — and all the inspired beauty looks we'll be seeing later tonight — we've rounded up some of our favourite textured looks from past years. Ahead, see some of the best Black hairstyles to hit the red carpeted steps.