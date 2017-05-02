The Detail You DEFINITELY Missed On Rihanna Last Night

Some iconic Comme des Garçons designs are meant to hide away hands and arms, wrapping them in a cocoon-like fashion. So given this year’s Met Gala theme, attendees had a strong case for skipping a manicure altogether. Many went minimal. “If anything surprised me it was that everyone wanted very minimalist, understated nails! But I love what each woman chose, they looked very chic,” says Eichi Matsunaga, a Tokyo-based manicurist who created his first Met Gala designs for Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Mandy Moore and others. (Keep an eye out for Matsunaga — he’s about to be big with the Hollywood crowd.) Though many stars choose neutral nail looks to go with intricate statement dresses, a handful piled on the drama, thanks to bold manicures emblazoned with jewels, prints, and geometric designs.
Katy Perry, who wore one of the strongest sartorial looks of the night, not only matched her nails to her blood-red ensemble, she also duplicated its jewel-encrusted texture, too. Ashley Graham donned an abstract design and Rihanna donned a baroque version of a classic French mani. Even neutral shades were picked to pop against gowns. See how the night’s most daring manis stood out in a sea of mind-bending fashion, ahead.