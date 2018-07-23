Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Divorcing Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is going to give me a heart attack. The Deadpool star has built quite a reputation for his self-deprecating and out-there jokes, especially when it comes to his family. During the Deadpool 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, he opened up to E! News about the sheer number of movies and TV he's been watching with wife, Blake Lively. For instance, the couple has been "loving Handmaids Tale. Wishing there were more, we just watched the last one."
However, Lively's been out of town filming recently, which means Reynolds has been left to his own devices.
Advertisement
"Do you ever do that thing where you watch, like, every Quentin Tarantino movie?" he asked the outlet. "I've been kind of doing that."
However, what he should be doing is dad duty for their daughters, James and Inez — something he realized he's been neglecting thanks to his binge-watching.
"My wife's been shooting a film overseas so I've been having a ton of time to pretend like I'm watching the kids," he quipped. "She's probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak."
Just a few months ago, the star had to take to Twitter to clear up divorce rumors that had started circulating after an outlet reported that the couple had been struggling to find "quality time" together.
"I wish," he responded. "I could use a little 'me time.'"
I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018
Jokes aside, the couple is doing fine. But sounds like Reynolds should probably give the TV a rest.
Advertisement