Blake Lively Gave Ryan Reynolds A Present So Good, He'd Save It Before Her In A Fire

The problem with being great at giving gifts? Sometimes, your partner loves the present even more than you. We're sure that's not the case with the amazing gift that Blake Lively gave husband Ryan Reynolds, but... he also didn't not say that.
On Thursday, Reynolds posted an Instagram photo of himself in front of a painting by Los Angeles-based artist Danny Galieote that features a young boy throwing a newspaper at a house. Reynolds revealed in the caption that the boy is supposed to be him, as his first job was delivering papers for The Vancouver Sun. The house depicted is his childhood home, which, he explains, is no longer standing.
Advertisement
"My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper," Reynolds explained in the caption.
The couple's famous friends praised Lively's gift in the comment section.
"That’s the sweetest," wrote America Ferrera, Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star. "She’s the best gift giver."
"Love everything about this," said jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.
Reynolds, too, was deeply moved by the painting. Maybe a little too moved? "This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me," he wrote. "If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake."
View this post on Instagram
My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head. This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote. If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.
At what point Reynolds would come back for his two children (maybe even soon to be three, as Lively is reportedly pregnant) is unclear. Still, it's sweet that he really, really appreciates his wife's present — and Lively has ideas about what makes an awesome gift: In a 2012 interview with Real Style Network, she explained her thought process behind giving presents.
"The most important gift is something that lasts," she said. "Things that last are always the most powerful things…like photo albums or something that you make." Fortunately for Lively, we're sure Reynolds can find enough room in his heart for both her and the painting.
Advertisement