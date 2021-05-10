Ryan Reynolds’ Mother’s Day Tribute to Blake Lively Is Not What You Think

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have that special kind of love — the kind in which you express your affection by posting unflattering photos of each other, making jokes about your sex life, and even shading your kids. So when it seemed like Reynolds posted an actual sincere tribute to his wife for Mother’s Day this year, it threw us for a loop.
"It can’t be said enough…you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," Reynolds wrote in the caption of a (truly nice!) selfie of him and Lively on Instagram.
Advertisement
“I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism,” he continued. The two actors first met on the set of the 2011 DC film Green Lantern, and got married in September 2012. The two share three daughters: 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 1-year-old Betty.
Sweet, right? But then came the Reynolds we actually recognize: "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this," he added. "Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."
Reynolds’ love language isn’t just reserved for his wife. That same day, he trolled his own mother on his Instagram stories. After posting a picture of the two of them and writing “Happy Mother’s Day, Tam Tam,” he posted another with him, his mother, and Lively, in which the his mother has her hands casually around her daughter-in-law’s waist. Reynolds drew an arrow to her hand placement and wrote, “watch the hands, mom.”
It’s safe to say we’re looking to see what Lively’s counterattack is come Father’s Day.