Did Blake Lively Photoshop Heels Into Her Voting Photo? A Serious Investigation

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just shared an important, sentimental first time: Reynolds’ voting in his first U.S. presidential election. Lively shared a photo on Instagram of the couple standing side by side, ballots in hand. “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast,” Lively wrote in the caption. “He wept. I pretended to weep.” Reynolds shared the same photo and, in his caption, thanked Lively for making his first time “so gentle and loving.” But instead of their cute joke, Twitter can only focus on one thing: a random, subtle discrepancy in their photos.
In a real-life version of “What’s Wrong With This Picture?,” Reynolds’ followers noticed that, in his post, Lively isn’t wearing shoes; but in hers, she’s wearing brown heels. This begs the question: Did Lively Photoshop high heels into her voting photo? If so, why?
A quick zoom-in seems to indicate that Lively’s shoes are drawn on — she even added Christian Louboutin’s red stripe to the heel and tagged the designer on Instagram. Reynolds and Lively both confirmed the joke on their respective Instagram Stories, each sharing the same photo with a different drawn-on boot. “@louboutinworld are you hiring?” Lively wrote. “Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail.”
From embarrassing birthday tributes to funny Halloween costumes, Reynolds and Lively are known for trolling each other on important occasions, especially on social media, and (early) voting day is no different. For months, Reynolds has been documenting his excitement about voting on Instagram, sharing infographics about ballots and reminders about early voting. On National Voting Registration Day, he even posted a quick video. “It’s National Voting Registration Day, which is a huge day,” he wrote. “For me, it’s like Christmas Day. Except what’s under the tree is the rest of our lives.”
Despite living in the U.S. for much of his life, Reynolds, who is Canadian-born, only became an American citizen around 2018. When Donald Trump was first elected, he expressed his disappointment about being unable to vote. “I would have loved to have voted in this election, now more than ever, but I didn’t get to have a voice,” he told Variety in 2016. No wonder he got so weepy — first times can be emotional.