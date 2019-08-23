There’s no disputing that Blake Lively has one of the best hair games in town — any town. Her sun-drenched strands seem to look right at home in every environment. She can kick back in a beachside bungalow or channeling Grace Kelly in a string of pearls without missing a beat.
That's partly because the actress isn't married to a single style — or era. Yes, her hair is always golden and lush, but she alternates between new and vintage trends, taking classic silhouettes and injecting them with modern touches. The results are head-turning.
Read on to glean style secrets from the girl who never makes a misstep when it comes to hair (even on gym days) — and how to raise your own #hairgoals game.