Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Could Finally Star In A Rom-Com Together

According to Variety, Reynolds will next star and produce romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which will take him back to his romcom roots (remember Just Friends and The Proposal?).
Reynolds has been on the hunt for a romantic comedy to work on with producers of 2009's The Proposal, which he starred in opposite Sandra Bullock, since December, Deadline reports. And, he found one: In Shotgun Wedding, Reynolds will play a husband-to-be whose big day is taken over by criminals. As he and his bride attempt to thwart the dangerous people polluting their wedding, they have to reckon with why they wanted to get married in the first place.
"I haven’t done a romantic comedy since The Proposal, but I just fell in love with Shotgun Wedding” Reynolds said in a statement, per Variety. "It’s so refreshing and surprising. I can’t wait to bring it to life with Jason [Moore], Todd [Lieberman], [David Hoberman] and the great team at Lionsgate."
The producing team may be romantic comedy fire, but it's who will star opposite Reynolds that will really bring the magic. My hope — the hope of thousands of fans who adore this celebrity couple's endless trolling of one another — is that Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively, will be his perfect movie match.
They've got chemistry! They're hilarious together! And, given that this is a rom-com where criminals run amuck, it's important to note that both can kick serious ass. Lively will next show off her action heroine skills in the highly-anticipated spy flick Rhythm Section.
However, while Lively may be the perfect fit, there is one potential wrench in this plan. The Gossip Girl alum previously told Glamour in 2017 that she and Reynolds don't work at the same time.
"I admire people who find that what fulfills them is their art or their work, but what fulfills both me and my husband is our family," Lively told the outlet. "Knowing that, everything else comes second. We've each given up stuff we loved in order to not work at the same time. I'm fortunate to be in a place now where I get to find the material —a book or script — early and develop it. So I know ahead of time that I'm going to be working on this job at this time. And we can plan around it."
Any chance that we can make an exception just this once?
