The second condition was that Reynolds got to kidnap Fred Savage. Yes, you read that right. Savage, of The Princess Bride, will appear in the framing sequence of the movie. The plot of the new film will draw heavily from The Princess Bride, according to Fox . It will feature a combination of new scenes and footage from the original Deadpool 2. The runtime of the film is similar to Deadpool 2, but the studio has not commented on how much of the footage will be new.