How Blake Lively Coped With Her Intense Role As An Assassin In The Rhythm Section

We first meet Stephanie in a memory — she’s at her parents’ home, laughing and smiling with her siblings. It’s the closest she’ll ever get to looking like Lively. Fast-forward three years to present-day and Stephanie has suffered unimaginable loss: Her parents, brother and sister died in a plane crash over the Atlantic, and she’s turned to sex work and drugs in an attempt to numb herself from the grief. Her pain is mirrored in her appearance. She’s dyed her hair and cut it short , and when she sheds her uniform of battered sweatpants, we see her body is wracked with bruises and signs of neglect. She’s given up.