Those Gossip Girl Memes Made Their Way To Blake Lively Herself

Memes are pretty much the only thing getting us through this quarantine, although it's probably somewhat bizarre when the meme everyone is sharing is of...yourself. Over on Twitter, for reasons I cannot explain, people have been rearranging the words in the Gossip Girl logo to say all manner of dumb things, and even Blake Lively has gotten in on it.
The format of the meme is painfully simple. There's a picture of Serena van der Woodsen (Lively) with a statement followed by a picture of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and the Gossip Girl logo rearranged in response to that statement. So let's say the statement is "I have to pee," the response is "go piss girl." That's it.
This is testing what little sanity I have left pic.twitter.com/Sn6DzNKQuA— hey BESTie.. (@baro_tokiyo) April 11, 2020
If anything, it's stupider.
But for whatever reason, the memes have blown up, so much so that Lively herself not only stumbled across them, but made her own. Fortunately, she attempted to do some good with her meme, spreading awareness of best health practices during the pandemic.
"What should I wear to the supermarket?" Serena asks.
"Gloves girl," Blair responds
Lively has been especially active during the fight against coronavirus. She and husband Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to two food banks, and have been quarantined together with Lively's mother, who Reynolds joked was their "emergency food supply" to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.
In all seriousness, Reynolds says he and their kids are trying "to make this an educational experience," but in reality he's "mostly drinking."
Go sip, girl.
