Karlie Kloss Just Cut 7 Inches Off Her Hair — & It Looks Amazing

Between the fittings, the shows, and the constant posing for street style photographers, we can't begin to comprehend how busy model Karlie Kloss is going to be over the next few days as New York Fashion Week takes over the city.
But right ahead of the mayhem that this weekend will surely bring, Kloss decided to take some time for herself and get a dramatic haircut. Kloss, who got married in October, chopped seven whole inches off her hair, turning her medium-length hairstyle into a straight-up lob that hits right around her clavicle.
She chronicled the big chop on Instagram Stories (of course). The video began with a picture of her freshly cut hair on the ground.
She then posted a video of herself ruffling up her new short 'do, telling her hairstylist Harry Josh: "Job well done. You talked me off the ledge... New year, new me." While the cut is new, Kloss has rocked hair of this length before and gone way shorter, too.
She had the opportunity to flaunt her new haircut just hours later at the Ralph Lauren show on Thursday afternoon, where it was styled perfectly straight and enviably slick. And if you're looking for some encouragement or inspiration for your next big chop, here it is.
