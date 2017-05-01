Remember a few years back when Karlie Kloss chopped her hair into a long, tousled bob, a look immediately dubbed “the Karlie,” and became the object of celebrity hair envy and the owner of one of the most-requested styles for months on end? We have a feeling that Kloss’ latest reveal will have the same snowball effect — provided, of course, that it’s the real deal.
Cutting it close!! T minus one hour.... @HouseofHerrera pic.twitter.com/r9ion5reDx— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) May 1, 2017
While in the throes of her pre-Met Gala preparations this evening, Kloss tweeted a snapshot of the getting-ready process, where she sits in front of the mirror in a very luxe-looking bathrobe and not much else. If the model thought we’d be outwitted by the distraction that is the multiple massive (presumably) diamond rings she’s casually wearing, she was wrong — Kloss’s blunt new chin-length haircut is impossible to overlook. She captioned the post "Cutting it close!!" which sounds an awful lot like a hair pun to us...
That said, we barely even recognized her with the ‘do: It’s very Amy in Gone Girl-meets-blonde Mia Wallace (of Pulp Fiction) fame, not the sporty, all-American look Kloss is known for. Could it be a temporary tribute to Commes des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s iconic bob? We’ll find out soon enough — on the red carpet, where it’ll all go down.
