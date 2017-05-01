While in the throes of her pre-Met Gala preparations this evening, Kloss tweeted a snapshot of the getting-ready process, where she sits in front of the mirror in a very luxe-looking bathrobe and not much else. If the model thought we’d be outwitted by the distraction that is the multiple massive (presumably) diamond rings she’s casually wearing, she was wrong — Kloss’s blunt new chin-length haircut is impossible to overlook. She captioned the post "Cutting it close!!" which sounds an awful lot like a hair pun to us...