How To See All The Insane Gowns & Red Carpet Encounters Of The 2017 Met Gala

Update: May 1, 2017: If you want to see the red carpet from a gala attendee's perspective, check out Eva Chen's Instagram Story. The former Lucky editor and current director of fashion partnerships at Instagram is going live and offering an inside look at the festivities.
This piece was originally published on April 28, 2017.
The first Monday in May is not just any old Monday. It's possibly the most high-wattage Monday of the year, packed with the potential for celebrity gossip, otherworldly platform shoes, sky-high stilettos (hair, too), and gowns that push the limits of fashion.
Yes, the annual Met Gala is almost here, following close on the heels of Saturday's "nerd prom." While it's unlikely that a very-pregnant Beyonce will make an appearance, expect to see the usual crowd of Hadids, Kardashians, and Oscar winners heading in to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
While getting a spot on the actual red carpet is next to impossible (unless you're an accredited media member), you can watch all the sparkly craziness online. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vogue will be streaming the red carpet via Facebook Live. According to the magazine, guests will be shot in 360 degrees for a high-tech spin on an already high-fashion event.
This year's theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Designer Kawakubo will serve as the gala's honorary chair, along with Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, and Katy Perry.
Maybe instead of bringing back tamagotchis this year, Perry will opt for another childhood classic: the Furby. That prospect is reason enough to tune in this Monday.
