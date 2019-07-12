Why Is Karlie Kloss Being Dragged Into The Scooter Braun-Taylor Swift Drama?

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift skewered Scooter Braun on social media after it was revealed that Braun had purchased Big Machine Records and therefore all of Swift's masters. She accused the manager and producer — whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — of being a "manipulative bully," and of wanting to harm her hard-earned career. So what's to make of the fact that Swift's friend Karlie Kloss is still managed by and friends with Braun?
While many celebrity fans came out to support Swift in the wake of Braun's acquiring of Big Machine Records, such as Todrick Hall, Martha Hunt, and Halsey, others, like Bieber, stood up for Braun. Kloss remained silent on the issue, which makes sense: Braun is a close enough friend to be a guest at Kloss' Wyoming wedding to Josh Kushner.
Now, Swift's friend, stylist Ashley Avignone, has stirred up rumors that Kloss and Swift are actually not okay, and that their rift is over Kloss' connection to Braun. In screengrabs captured by PopCrave, it appears that Avignone, who recently attended Swift's Amazon Prime Day performance, is putting fuel behind the rumor that Kloss is on Team Braun by liking tweets quoting gossip blogger Perez Hilton who claims two aren't close "because she found out that Karlie was telling things about her and her carrer [sic] to Scooter Braun."
On the Pop Crave's Instagram, Perez commented on the photo, suggesting that the likes are real. Avignone's Twitter account is not verified, but as of Friday, the tweets are still liked on that account. Additionally, the account is also linked to her verified Instagram account. Refinery29 has reached out to Avignone, as well as Swift, Braun, and Kloss, for comment. So while it looks like Avignone did like the tweet, that doesn't mean it is true.
It's also worth pointing out that Kloss and Braun's relationship is nothing new. The two worked have worked together for years, and as far as Kloss has said, she and Swift are still friends. Kloss recently went on Watch What Happens Live! and confirmed as much to Andy Cohen.
"Taylor is incredible, and I feel lucky to call her a friend," Kloss told the host in March of 2019. "She's one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay [in Elle about turning 30.]"
What's the truth here? Until Swift or Kloss publicly comments on their friendship we won't know for sure, so we'll just label this one *rumor.* Maybe there will be a song about it on Lover.
