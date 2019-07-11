Taylor Swift's Amazon Concert Was A Subtle Reminder Of Who Wrote All Those Hits

"I started out in country music, and one thing that has been really wonderfully consistent throughout the entire time that I've been making music is that I write all of it. It's my favorite thing to write songs and they go out into the world and you guys are nice enough to care about the words that I've written...anyone who has been singing the words to this, it's like, yes, thank you," Swift said of the song, which debuted in 2008. "When I was 17 I ended up writing this song in my room when I was by myself and you really never know what's going to happen in life, and I didn't know that would go out into the world and completely change my life."